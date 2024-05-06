FOOD handling practices have been a major concern time and time again and food vendors have been called out for it more often than not these days.

A nasi lemak seller recently “got into hot sambal” for questionable food handling practices following a viral TikTok video.

The video, now deleted, showed the man soaking raw squid in a black garbage bin.

The incident was even brought to the attention of the Health Ministry (MOH). The ministry subsequently posted its response via X on Saturday (June 1) indicating that an investigation will be conducted.

So far, there have been no updates from MOH on the matter following the ministry’s post on X.

Following the intense backlash, the stall owner made a video update, also deleted but reposted on X by @helmyyelmo on the issue, saying he “did not know” the container he was using to soak the squid was indeed a garbage bin as it was not written so at the store he purchased it from.

“The shop did not let me know that it was a garbage bin. I just used it because there are other (people) using the same bin to fill up water, bathe.

“It was not a problem for me. If anyone feels that it is dirty, unhygienic - it is fine - it is probably you who thinks that way,” he said in his video.

Netizens did not take his message well and criticised his response, deeming it as “arrogant” and “ignorant” on the topic of food safety practices.

He made another response video on TikTok to clear the air regarding his last video, reasoning that his tone probably made others “uncomfortable” and justified that it is all just content.

On the other hand, he also updated that he is still searching for an appropriate container to store his raw ingredients.

He finally purchased a new food container, as shown in his latest TikTok video, to store his raw ingredients in and ended the video promising to make changes to improve his business.