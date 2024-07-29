WITHOUT having your fellow compatriots to physically cheer on Malaysia’s Olympic athletes does not mean they were not met with applause for their dedicated performances.

The national shuttlers reportedly received much applause from the European spectators who were captivated by their agile form during the games, according to Harian Metro.

The women’s doubles with Pearly Tan-M Thinaah who stunned Japanese rivals Mayu Matsumoto-Wakana Nagahara saw a standing ovation from the crowd as soon as the match was over.

Not only that, some spectators were even spotted waving the Malaysian flag as part of their support for the national representatives.

The international crows also commended mixed doubles players Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei after their triumph against US pair Vinson Chiu-Jennie Gai scoring 21-15, 24-22 during the second Olympic tournament.

The players’ solid performance could have been the reason for the European spectators’ overwhelming support.

Other badminton players who won on Sunday’s match were men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik who defeated Canadian pair Adam Dong-Nyl Yakura during the 40-minute Group A match.

Men’s singles national player Lee Zii Jia effortlessly clinched his victory over Sri Lanka’s Viren Nettasinghe scoring 21-14, 21-12 in the Group G match.

