Nationwide free tolls on Dec 23 and Dec 26

YESTERDAY, Dato Seri Ahmad Maslan, the Deputy Minister of Works, made an announcement that confirms the use of free tolls nationwide.

The dates are as follows, on Dec 23 and Dec 26, Malaysian drivers would not be required to pay tolls.

While on Dec 23rd at 12:01 am and again on Dec 26th at the same hour, the toll exemption will start.

Every toll plaza in the country is covered by the exemptions, with the exception of two tolls:

Tanjung Kupang toll plaza and the toll plaza in the Johor Sultan Iskandar building.

We wish you everyone a joyful early Christmas season and please remember to use caution when driving.