A video of a man manually carving tyre treads has sparked outrage on social media amid growing concerns about lorry safety.

In the 34-second clip shared on X by user @mhmmdhsm on December 27 shows two men attempting to manually recreate tyre treads.

One of the men uses a sharp tool to carve patterns into a lorry tyre while another holds it steady, with the tyre remained mounted on the vehicle as it spins during the process.

The attempt appears unprofessional, with uneven lines carved into the tyre surface.

He also added crooked horizontal lines to complete the tread pattern.

The video’s caption questioned the safety of such practices, suggesting the attempt was to pass a Puspakom inspection.

“It’s absurd to make truck tyres yourself. No wonder they frequently tear or break. With practices like this, others on the road are put at risk,“ the post read.

It quickly drew heated reactions from netizens, many expressing concern over the potential risks posed by such actions.

Social media users critised both the practice and vehicle inspection procedures.

@arepow2 wrote: “The problem is, Puspakom’s quality control (QC) can’t be this clueless. Only a visual inspection?”

@akmola_lola explained proper tyre maintenance practices: “Usually, tyre factories use a retreading method, but I don’t think it’s that simple. I remember there are hot and cold processes, but I can’t recall the details. However, I don’t think carving is involved. The pattern should be applied to the tyres, not carved, as carving would make it thinner.”

Other users called for action, with @amer__aljeffrey stating: “Just give the account name. It would make it easier for JPJ or the authorities to do their job.”