WHILE it is common to find non-Muslims in Malaysia learning Jawi, it is rare to find them teaching the subject these days.

However, a Christian woman from Sabah breaks the mould with her Jawi lessons, proving education has no boundaries.

A Facebook reel by Loren Fren showed her Jawi lessons being taught in a classroom earning netizens’ praising her for embodying the true Malaysian spirit, considering that Jawi is typically associated with the Muslim community.

A part of Loren Fren’s viral video showed her beautiful and neat writing of the Malay proverb “bagai aur dengan tebing” in Jawi.

ALSO READ: Former student reconnects with teacher to express gratitude for life-changing act

Loren also highlights the importance of learning Malaysian culture and heritage, especially as a Malaysian, referring to the implementation of Jawi in the education syllabus for Year Four students since 2020.

“As Malaysians, we should learn this historical scripture a little bit. Do not see this as a negative thing,” she said in her post.

Her reel garnered a lot of positive attention, even from the former Education Minister Dr. Maszlee Malik who spoke highly of her “love and respect” of Malaysian culture.

ALSO READ: Teacher makes thosai for her lucky students at SMK Taman Melati’s Hari Raya celebration