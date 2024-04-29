She had set up a working station, complete with a pan and thosai batter.

With Hari Raya festivities still ongoing, schools have also taken part in the celebration. Students get to dress in their finest Raya garb and feast on an assortment of mouthwatering food.

One teacher at SMK Taman Melati took to his TikTok account recently to share how his talented colleague was making hot fresh thosai for her students and other teachers.

Cikgu Inthira (the teacher making the thosai) was decked in a beautiful purple gold saree had set up a working station, complete with a pan and thosai batter!

There was even a yummy-looking pot of curry to go along with the thosai.

