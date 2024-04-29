She had set up a working station, complete with a pan and thosai batter.
With Hari Raya festivities still ongoing, schools have also taken part in the celebration. Students get to dress in their finest Raya garb and feast on an assortment of mouthwatering food.
One teacher at SMK Taman Melati took to his TikTok account recently to share how his talented colleague was making hot fresh thosai for her students and other teachers.
Cikgu Inthira (the teacher making the thosai) was decked in a beautiful purple gold saree had set up a working station, complete with a pan and thosai batter!
There was even a yummy-looking pot of curry to go along with the thosai.
In the 19-second video, Cikgu Inthira can be seen serving her student the freshly made thosai with a smile on her face. She then ladles a scoop of thosai batter onto the pan to make more.
The video has already gotten over 600K likes and many TikTok users couldn’t help but feel a tinge of envy towards the students having such a sweet teacher.
In fact, former students of Cikgu Inthira shared how kind of a person she is.
“Inthira teacher is always sweet and caring,” commented a former student. “When she was with us, she would feed students with thosai,” shared another.
