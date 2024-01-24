SOCIAL media personality Nur Sajat left her fans in shock as she revealed her battle with cancer during a viral TikTok livestream.

In the now deleted livestream, the usually cheerful former beauty entrepreneur appeared sober and disclosed, “I’m very sick right now. I have cancer. I’m just waiting to die, so for those who I haven’t asked for forgiveness yet, please forgive me. I’m very sick.”

In another TikTok livestream on a different channel, the 38-year-old Malaysian influencer, currently residing in Australia, was seen crying at the kitchen counter, seeking forgiveness.

Despite her challenging situation, Sajat managed to inject some humor, joking, “If I die, who’s going to entertain all of you? I want to get well so you can continue to insult me ... If I die, you won’t have me to make fun of anymore.”

The news left many shocked, prompting an outpouring of prayers and apologies from netizens, with some expressing remorse for past criticisms