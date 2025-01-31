A physical altercation between three men at a Johor Bahru pasar malam has gone viral, just two nights before Chinese New Year, after tensions escalated over pricing disputes.

A video circulating on social media shows the men shouting and gesturing aggressively towards one another before the situation turned violent.

The footage, shared in the Facebook group Sharing is Caring 新马直播和买卖群（机王团队), offers no details beyond the confrontation itself.

According to an official statement from the Johor Police (PDRM), two of the men involved in the incident were arrested.

“The Seri Alam district police headquarters conducted an investigation and found that the incident occurred on January 27 at approximately 11.30pm, in the Johor Jaya area.

“The fight was believed to have been caused by a misunderstanding between a vendor and a customer,” the statement read.

“On January 28 at about 6pm, two suspects, aged between 21 and 28, were arrested in the Johor Jaya area.

“Both suspects were remanded for three days, from January 29 to January 31.

“Checks revealed that both suspects have seven previous criminal records, but their urine tests came back negative for drugs,” it said.

It was mentioned that the case is being investigated under Section 160 of the Penal Code for public disturbance, Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

“The police are still attempting to locate a third suspect, a customer believed to be involved in the incident.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Hamizan at 010-4338032, the Seri Alam District Control Centre at 07-3871422, or the hotline at 07-3861422,” it stated.

The video, which lasts 1 minute and 41 seconds, shows the physical confrontation while a woman tries to intervene and defuse the situation.