A plantation worker from Perak has become an overnight multimillionaire after winning RM17.03 million in the Power Toto 6/55 lottery draw on August 18.

The 61-year-old’s windfall came from his decades-long habit of betting on a specific set of numbers derived from the ages of his family members.

In a statement by STM Lottery, the winning combination of numbers—6, 13, 16, 18, 20, and 36—brought the substantial prize.

“These numbers were actually the age of my family members,” he was quoted as saying.

“Some meaningful event had taken place during that time, and I purposely selected their age at that time and started betting on these numbers.”

He stated: “I would buy all Lotto games which are the Star Toto 6/50, Power Toto 6/55 and Supreme Toto 6/58 for just RM4 per draw and just wait for my turn to win.”

His persistence and faith in his lucky numbers finally paid off.

The winner recounted his shock upon seeing the results in the newspaper and promptly shared the joyous news with his wife and children.

