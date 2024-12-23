IF you visited shopping malls in Malaysia, you would notice that some malls have parking spaces specially reserved for female drivers.

It is a designated area in parking lots for those who travel alone and was created for the safety of women.

Unfortunately, there are still men or couples who ignore the ruling and park in these zones.

Frustrated Malaysian @sachiyzmeen shared a TikTok video of how she witnessed a couple who selfishly parked in the women-only parking.

Annoyed, she approached the couple and politely informed them that they had parking in a female-only zone.

“She’s driving,” the man could be heard saying in the background.

“If you guys come alone, you have to let single girls park here okay? It is very dangerous, alright?” replied @sachiyzmeen before walking away.

In the caption, @sachiyzmeen expressed that she was really angry but did her best to educate the couple.

“Please, don’t be selfish and become the reason for a girl getting raped, kidnapped, or worse. Please have some basic human decency. I cannot tolerate this. I tried my best to say it nicely, but deep down, I was boiling because I saw both of them parked there and in the car together, and he claimed, “My girlfriend is driving”.

“It doesn’t matter who’s driving. Ladies’ parking means if you’re a lady and you came alone, then that parking is for you.:

The video has very quickly racked over 800,00 views and more than 800 comments from many netizens thanking her for calling the couple out for their actions.

Many also shared their own experience dealing with similar selfish couples and even families.

“I’ve seen a father and son park in a ladies’ parking space before. It really frustrates me to see them take this “easy access” spot,” shared @hey_viiolett_.

“So many times my mom has confronted men parking in ladies’ parking, and they casually reply, “My wife is a woman”,” commented @Putri Dayana.

