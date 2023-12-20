WHEN the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah visited a location in Sabah three months ago for the “Jelajah Borneo” (touring Borneo) event, the roads were in a good condition.

But as per a post by X user @Imanazlan11, that is no longer the case. “When Agong came here, it was in good shape,” the user declared.

The road which took almost three months to return to its pre-damage state, and currently, no actions have been taken to fix it.

Iman said, “This is the main route that connects Kota Kinabalu to East Coast Sabah (Tawau, Lahad Datu, Semporna).”

Cars have to drive cautiously on the potholed road, which contributes to traffic congestion.

If the drivers had a route to their destinations, they would have chosen a different one to get there. Unfortunately, this road was their only practical route. Furthermore, the driver’s travel would be longer if they took a different route.

Many X users voiced their frustrations in the comments regarding the state of the road.

“I don’t even know what to say. Hopefully the person can be patient if he has to fix his car’s bent rim or a broken absorber because of the road,” commented a user.

“That’s why, it will cost thousands to fix one’s car,” replied Iman.