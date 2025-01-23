A recent court case in Malaysia has sparked public outcry after a 40-year-old man, Mohamad Reizal Dagang, received only a RM5,000 fine for administering a Facebook group dedicated to child pornography.

The light sentence has left many Malaysians feeling that justice was not served, prompting calls for stricter penalties for such offenses.

ALSO READ: Two men plead guilty to child pornography

The case facts state that Reizal was the administrator of a Facebook group named ‘Group Budak-Budak Sekolah’, where lewd images and videos of children were posted and members were also allowed to post child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

As the administrator, the accused was in charge of approving membership requests.

He was charged under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act (AKKSTKK) 2017, which allows for a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both. In addition to the fine, Dagang faces a four-month jail term if he fails to pay.

During the case mitigation, Reizal, not legally represented, asked for a lighter sentence.

“I have no one else, just a brother. I hope for a lighter sentence,“ he was quoted as saying.

The leniency of the sentence has drawn widespread criticism.

Netizen Roman Akramovich voiced his concerns on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging the authorities’ efforts in making the arrest but advocating for more severe consequences.

“This man was fined RM5,000 for being the admin of a child pornography group on Facebook. It seems like this is the first time a Facebook group admin involved in pornography has been arrested.

He further added, “Well done, @fahmi_fadzil, keep up the good work. If possible, make the punishment harsher. RM5,000 is too light.”

His sentiment was echoed by other online users who expressed disbelief and frustration at the perceived inadequacy of the punishment.

One user called AuroraJane16 commented: “Just RM5,000? He pays that and then does it again.”

“Please, make the punishment tougher. They will never learn if it’s just a fine,“ aphrodite wrote.

“ Should fines and imprisonment be determined based on the severity of the crime or the social status of the offender—house arrest aside?” Ivan Loh commented.