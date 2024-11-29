US-based comedian Ronny Chieng has once again sparked laughter with his bold opinions on Asian countries.

In a recent interview with @complex, the Malaysian comedian and Hong Kong-American actor Jimmy O. Yang debated the “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time) Asian country.

The conversation began with Jimmy’s attempt to remain neutral, as he humorously avoided naming a favorite.

He said: “I’m just going to say Japan. It’s like the future.

“They have high-speed rail,“ he suggested.

However, Ronny, known for his quick wit, wasn’t about to hold back.

“Any white person can say Japan,“ he joked, poking fun at the common choice. When it came time for Ronny to reveal his pick, he didn’t hesitate.

“Malaysia, truly Asia. It has the best food in the world,“ he declared, confidently naming his home country the best in Asia.

Jimmy, well aware of Ronny’s roots, teased him for the bias, remarking, “He don’t mean it. That (Malaysia) is his hometown.”

He also pointed out that Ronny’s Instagram often humorously mocks both Malaysians and Singaporeans.

“Your entire Instagram account is dedicated on hating Malaysian and Singaporean people,” Jimmy joked.

Ronny quickly responded with his trademark wit, saying, “No, I never hate on Malaysians. Just Singaporeans and Australians.”

Singapore rages over Ronny Chieng’s “Karens” comment