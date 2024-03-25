RONNY Chieng, a Malaysian-born comedian, recently raised the ire of Singaporeans with an Instagram story, which he defined the country using a word typically associated with entitled and arrogant people.

In the story posted on March 21, The Daily Show correspondent took a sharp jab at Singapore, describing it a “country of small island Karens”.

He went on to say, “This is apropos of nothing but it’s a mistake to listen to any Singaporean about current affairs other than Mr Lee Kuan Yew.”

“They are just a country of small island Karens with main character syndrome who literally think they have all the answers despite having zero perspective on the world.”

He concluded his statement by praising the country’s most famous dish, stating, “Great chili crab though.”

Chieng’s fiery statement quickly landed on the popular social network site subreddit r/Singapore, igniting a heated debate in the comments.

Many netizens opined that Chieng’s remarks which criticised Singapore as a “Malaysian thing”..

Other netizens, however, defended his right as a comedian to poke fun at different cultures.

What do you think, Karen capital or comedic jab? Share your thoughts!

