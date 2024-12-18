IT’S the season of giving again.

However Christmas gift exchange at the office can be rather tough, especially if you are not familiar with your colleague’s likes and dislikes.

But one Malaysian decided to switch things up by gifting a bag of rice to his colleague!

CarlstenKarl took his TikTok to share that he had presented a 5kg bag of rice for his Christmas gift exchange at his office.

Naturally his colleagues were shocked by his choice of Christmas gift.

“My friends in the office were shocked when I sent the present for the Christmas gift exchange. It was a 5kg Beras Wangi Gold Leaf,” commented CarlstenKarl.

He then added that such gifts need to be normalised as they are essential items which are used on a daily basis.

“I think we need to normalise gifts in the form of necessities because they are ‘essential’,” he added.

His TikTok post has since gone viral with over 87,000 views. Many Malaysian netizens also took to the comment section to share that such a practical gift was a good idea.

“I love gifts like this. It helps save on groceries. As for my gift, I’ll give shopping vouchers. Go ahead and shop for whatever you want,” commented lissa0482.

“That’s great! I also love receiving practical gifts,” said aimifoodgram.

“I really love receiving gifts like this compared to clothes or makeup. Items like these can be shared with other family members,” said PeachNFamous.

Many also shared the various types of practical Christmas they have received.

“I have once gotten a trash can as a present and I have used it from 2017 until now. Such a useful gift!” commented nie_d_.

“I’ve seen someone give a tray of Omega-3 eggs during a gift exchange before,” said maherdin94.

