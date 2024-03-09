TOUR guides are often folks that are able to speak a plethora of languages as they cater to tourists.

Most often, we come across Malaysian tour guides who can speak Korean, Mandarin, English, Bahasa Malaysia, and Tamil.

But this Sabahan tour guide is taking it to the next level-he is able to speak Italian, and fluently!

In a video shared by Percutian Kundasang, a Kota Kinabalu-based travel agency, on Facebook, the Sabahan tour guide can be speaking fluent Italian to a female tourist.

In the video recorded at a retail store, the female tourist can be seen looking at rows and rows of shiny pearl jewellery.

She can be seen asking the tour guide questions in Italian, to which the man confidently responds.

The friendly tour guide smoothly assisted the vendors of the retail store to explain the various pearl products to the tourists. These include the differences between pearls from the sea and freshwater, as well as their prices.

He could even be seen gesturing using his hands throughout the video. For those of you who are unfamiliar, the Italian hand gestures are considered the essence of the Italian language. And that Italians use about 250 hand gestures on a daily basis.

“POV: When customers from Italy can’t speak English,” captioned Percutian Kundasang.

The video has since amassed over 5,000 likes and more than 300 comments from impressed Malaysians who were in disbelief about the man’s fluency.

Many also questioned how did he learn such fluent Italian.

“This person is awesome, he’s not only fluent in Italian, but also knows many languages. If he sings, his voice must be great too, probably similar to Dato’ Awie’s voice, amazing!” praised Facebook user Fiq Fayyadh.

“Its so fun hearing him speak Italian. Its not very broken and most importantly the Italians understand him!” commented another.

