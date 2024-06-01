“LOSING a faithful companion in the line of duty is akin to losing a significant part of one’s life—an experience undeniably heart-wrenching.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department shared a poignant post on their Facebook page, revealing the emotional breakdown of fellow firefighter Steven Anak Ambu at the funeral of his cherished K9 partner, Cliff.

In a solemn ceremony at the Serian Fire and Rescue Station, Sarawak, on January 4, 47-year-old Steven bid farewell to Cliff, his K9 partner since 2018. Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department director Datu Khiruddin Drahman@Hussaini attended, offering comforting support to Steven.

“Your service to the country has been immeasurable. Thank you, Mr. Steven. Thank you, Cliff,“ read the post.

Heartrending images capture Steven kneeling beside his K9 companion’s resting place, wiping away tears.

Media reports revealed yesterday that Cliff, an English Springer Spaniel involved in numerous operations to locate missing individuals, succumbed to bladder cancer on Dec 25.

Khiruddin acknowledged Cliff’s indispensable role in various operations, tirelessly searching dense forests for missing individuals and bravely locating drowning victims in rivers across Sarawak.

“The contributions of this noble dog have been beyond measure, significantly contributing to the success of our operations. It is only fitting that we honour him for his selfless service,“ said Khiruddin.

The social media post garnered a flood of comments, with many expressing sympathies for Steven.”