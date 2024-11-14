IT is hard to stay calm when selfish drivers block bus parking spots, troubling passengers and even blocking driveways.

In a 50-second clip shared on Instagram Reels, user anabelle_co captures two Toyota Alphards, a Perodua Myvi, and a Honda City occupying two consecutive bus stops in Mont Kiara, seemingly during the morning.

As a result, the same bus is forced to stop far from the designated spot not once but twice, creating a domino effect of traffic disruption, especially in the rain.

The footage shows stranded passengers, many with umbrellas, navigating through traffic and puddles to board and leave a bus that had no choice but to stop far from the bus stop. This impromptu stop caused further congestion as other vehicles struggled to manoeuvre around the bus.

The clip has sparked heated discussions about the entitlement of car owners and the accessibility of public transport as it was also shared on r/Malaysia subreddit.

Netizens shared similar frustration and outrage, highlighting the inconsiderate behaviour of luxury car owners who repeatedly block bus stops.

“It feels like more and more people are becoming inconsiderate nowadays. Sigh,“ commented myklinkl, while alpha128 added: “This happens around the PJ area too. I don’t understand why Alphards and Vellfires always stop at bus stops!”

Meanwhile, edehlah remarked: “Seems like they want to be bus drivers too. I feel sorry for the passengers who have to get wet while the Alphards refuse to pay for parking, inconveniencing everyone else,“ and liamkohwil expressed: “This is the Mont Kiara bus stop. I pass it every day on my way to work. It’s always crowded with luxury cars and their drivers. The ironic part is that there’s a police station less than 200m away.”