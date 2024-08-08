WORKPLACE dating. It’s not really recommended but if you’ve met your significant other at work, then congratulations.

But sometimes, it doesn’t end very well.

Just like these two senior 50-year-old doctors who got into a fight upon discovering that they were both dating the same 27-year-old nurse.

According to South China Morning Post, the two doctors involved were the director of the department of stomatology at Wuxi People’s Hospital, Jiangsu province in eastern China and his colleague, the director of the same hospital’s emergency department.

The crafty nurse was actually dating both doctors at the same time.

They both showered her with luxury gifts to the point where one purchased her a villa while the other gifted her a luxury vehicle.

The two-timing secret was revealed when the buyer of the villa came to pick her up, only to find her with the other doctor.

Xu, the emergency department’s director, suffered serious injuries to his head, neck and right hand.

He was knocked unconscious and informed his other colleagues at work that it was due to “an accidental fall”.

In a strange irony, Xu was sent to his hospital’s orthopaedics department for surgery on his injured finger before being transferred to the very ICU that he heads.

There has been no update if the other doctors involved in the fight suffered any injuries.

Meanwhile the nurse has returned to her hometown Chongqing in southwestern China.

An official at the hospital said an investigation has been launched into the incident and that the punishment for the two doctors will be based on the result of the investigation.

The news very quickly went viral to the point it became the talk of the communist country.

“I wonder how beautiful this nurse is,” said a netizen.

