MALAYSIA is famed for its diverse and captivating wildlife, making it an international hub for natural wonders.

Malaysia recently bid farewell to one of its most iconic natural wonders, as the Bako Sea Stack, situated in Sarawak’s Bako National Park, collapsed due to adverse weather conditions.

News of the sea stack’s disappearance spread swiftly online, with tour and travel company Borneo Adventure sharing a video showcasing the absence of the famed landmark from Pandan Kecil beach.

The footage, captured on February 13th, revealed the stark reality of the sea stack’s absence, confirmed by one of their guides, Paul.

The loss of the Bako Sea Stack was also lamented by the Sarawak Travel, Malaysia, Borneo Facebook page, which acknowledged the unfortunate event as a result of recent adverse weather.

In their post, they urged followers to reminisce and share cherished memories and photos of the fallen landmark, emphasising the ever-changing nature of our world.

The Bako Sea Stack held significant cultural and aesthetic value, attracting countless tourists who sought to capture its beauty against the backdrop of the national park.

In response to the news, social media users flooded the comments section with expressions of sorrow, sharing personal anecdotes and photographs of the now-vanished sea stack.