TWO individuals have claimed police officers at the Johor Bahru immigration checkpoint had demanded an exorbitant fine after driving on an “unauthorised lane” which the officers instructed them to use prior.

In a Facebook post on MY SG Road Trip - Your Malaysia Road Trip Guide, a Singaporean user named Irene Teo alleged that the police opened the left lane - meant for the lorries - for her car to drive on along with another car in front of them with a Singaporean license plate.

Irene and her travel companion found themselves on a deserted spot near the checkpoint along with the other car that was ahead of them.

In her recount of events, a police officer called his colleague over radio. Another policeman arrived soon after and asked Irene and her companion when they last used the route to head to Singapore.

“We explained that a policeman opened the lane where the lorries were driving, allowing us to drive on and we did not know that it would lead us to the unauthorised counters.

“We immediately felt unsafe and knew the policemen were in cahoots,” Irene said.

Irene added in her post that both drivers were told to produce their license and passports and in return, he would offer assistance to allow them to continue their journey.

However, Irene was “fined” a hefty RM600 since she drove on an “unauthorised lane”, according to the policeman’s explanation.

“He asked us for RM600 but we only had RM500 with us. He said he will do us a favour and that RM500 is okay too,” she explained.

Netizens advised Irene to lodge an official complaint to the higher authorities about the incident.

Another account posted on the same Facebook page from Sage, a Malaysian travelling with her boyfriend -- who was driving -- and his mother,

She said that several other cars followed the policeman’s lead to the “unauthorised lane” however, only Sage’s and Irene’s car were the only ones left.

She was also asked to pay the fine but instead argued with the policeman “for a long time” and only managed to get her boyfriend’s driving license back after giving the officer RM100.

“If not, he’s going to continue holding on to our license and repeat the same thing ‘(There are many cars behind you). I have no choice (but) to give you a ticket, (do) you want to pay ‘there’?’” she said in her post.

Sage also provided the dashcam footage from her car showing the two cars driven to a lonely area and made to hand their personal documents and the alleged “fine.”

ALSO READ: M’sian driver banned from Singapore after cutting queue and fleeing officers