HUNGRY Ghost festival has recently come to an end (Aug 4 to Sep 2).

You might have came across ‘offerings’ in the form of rice, noodles or local kuih laying on the road in open spaces.

And as Malaysians, we were taught not to touch, step over or kick ‘offerings’ as these food was to appease the “hungry” spirits.

However one disgruntled Singaporean man questioned if this tradition as a “waste of food”.

One netizen took to Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Sept 2 (Monday) to share his thoughts on the food wastage during Hungry Ghost Festival.

Along with his post, he inserted a photograph of what appears to be food offerings in styrofoam containers on the pavement.

“Is it considered a waste of food?” he questioned before comparing Singaporeans who he felt treated food like garbage to struggling Palestinians.

“Palestinians find it difficult to get a meal, and Singaporeans treat food like garbage,” said the man.

He then shared that his family would make it a habit to keep the food ‘offerings’ once the prayers were completed.

He added that the belief of eating the ‘offerings’ after worship would lead to the person being unlucky as being superstitious.

“My family keep all food after praying. It is unlucky to eat the sacrifices after worshiping? So superstitious.”

Naturally, his post garnered a lot of attention from netizens who were very puzzled to why the man would compare an age old tradition to the suffering of the Palestinians.

“Seriously, what has it got to do with the Palestinians? This is a part of our Chinese culture and religion that’s been ongoing and started before Singapore was founded. Firstly, food opened and placed on the floor ain’t suitable for consumption after praying and if you have a slightest bit of common sense, you will know it’s due to hygiene issues. Maybe you can try eating those food since you don’t wanna waste food and it’s free.

“Next, whether or not superstitious, it’s up to individuals but that remark of yours is totally unnecessary. Lastly, instead of dragging the innocent Palestinians into this.. it’s definitely better for you to mind your own business don’t even try starting racism,” commented David Ng.

Facebook user Sam Wah commented, “Please respect our religious (practices). If you feel that this is a waste, you can keep it for yourself. Nobody will stop you”.

