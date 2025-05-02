For some, the amount given in an ang pow is not too important, as it is the thought that counts and depends on the giver’s budget.
However, for others, the amount matters, especially when the red packet is given by someone they are closely acquainted with.
Recently, a woman from Singapore shared her frustration online after receiving an ang pow of just RM5 (SGD$1.60) from her boyfriend’s parents.
According to The Independent Singapore, the 25-year-old woman often sends gifts to her boyfriend’s family after her overseas trips and during festive seasons, despite her boyfriend having a distant relationship with his parents and not communicating with them much. However, he still ensures that his siblings are provided for.
The woman, who has been in a two-year relationship and lives with her boyfriend, took the opportunity to visit his parents in Johor Bahru for Chinese New Year, hoping for a warm and memorable experience.
Unfortunately, when she opened the red packet given by his parents, she found only RM5 inside!
She compared this amount to what his aunts had given her, which she said was far more substantial. To make matters worse, her boyfriend also received the same amount from his parents!
“When we got home, I realised the ang pow his parents gave was just RM5 (SGD$1.60). Even his aunts gave way more than that.
“I couldn’t help but feel insulted, but then my boyfriend opened his ang pow from them, and it was the same,“ she expressed.
She also mentioned that her boyfriend’s parents work in Singapore and earn a “pretty modest salary.”
The frustrated woman went on to share that this was the smallest ang pow she had ever received in her life, adding that she would have felt slightly better if his parents had at least given their son RM10.
“This is honestly the smallest ang pow I have ever received in my life. It made me reflect a lot for months, but I would have been okay with it if they had at least given him RM10.
“We are seeing each other seriously, but honestly, I have no idea how I’m going to go back and see them again.”
