For some, the amount given in an ang pow is not too important, as it is the thought that counts and depends on the giver’s budget.

However, for others, the amount matters, especially when the red packet is given by someone they are closely acquainted with.

Recently, a woman from Singapore shared her frustration online after receiving an ang pow of just RM5 (SGD$1.60) from her boyfriend’s parents.

According to The Independent Singapore, the 25-year-old woman often sends gifts to her boyfriend’s family after her overseas trips and during festive seasons, despite her boyfriend having a distant relationship with his parents and not communicating with them much. However, he still ensures that his siblings are provided for.

The woman, who has been in a two-year relationship and lives with her boyfriend, took the opportunity to visit his parents in Johor Bahru for Chinese New Year, hoping for a warm and memorable experience.

Unfortunately, when she opened the red packet given by his parents, she found only RM5 inside!

