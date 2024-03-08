ACCORDING to South China Morning Post, man has been fined S$5,000 (approx. RM16,962) for fraudulently posing as a bodyguard for a Malaysian princess to accompany his 17-year old daughter to a K-pop concert in Singapore.

This incident occurred during ENHYPEN’s “Fate” world tour, which took place in Singapore on January 20 and 21, with ticket prices ranging from S$148 (approx. RM502) to S$348 (approx. RM1180).

The 49-year-old Singaporean man, who remains unnamed, sought to accompany his 17-year-old daughter to the concert but could only afford one ticket.

His daughter’s friend purchased her own ticket.

In an attempt to join his daughter, the man fabricated a story, contacting concert organisers under the pretence that he was a bodyguard for a Selangor princess.

Claiming that he needed entry to ensure the princess’s safety, he was granted early access and given special wristbands.

The man dressed as a bodyguard and led his daughter and her friend into the venue without waiting in line.

He monitored his daughter from the entrance and left afterward, maintaining the ruse.

However, suspicions arose when a project manager questioned his identity.

Security and stadium management were alerted, and it was confirmed that the daughter’s identity was false.

On January 21, when the man attempted to repeat his scam for the second concert, authorities were notified.

In court, he admitted guilt, explaining that he was motivated by financial strain and concern for his daughter’s safety.

He pleaded for leniency, citing his role as the family’s sole provider and the financial burden of his daughter’s university tuition.

Despite his pleas, the judge stated, “If he was truly concerned for his daughter’s safety, he could have purchased another ticket to accompany her instead of concocting this deceitful plan and tarnishing the reputation of the Selangor royal family.”

The man was fined S$5,000 for fraud and permitted to pay the fine in instalments.