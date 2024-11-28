HAVING your stuff stolen is a heartbreaking experience but would you go to the extent of placing a curse on the thief?

Well this frustrated Singaporean has ‘threatened’ the thief who stole his iPhone with a ‘curse’!

In a photo shared to the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Nov 25, curious Facebook user Happy Ooi Delaoma came across a piece of paper that appears to be pasted onto the wall outside a lift written by a person who had apparently had his iPhone stolen.

The note basically calls out to the person who finds their missing purple-coloured iPhone which has a light pink phone casing to return the phone to the owner within a week.

The owner explained that the iPhone was locked using the ‘Lost Mode’ feature so the thief will be unable to access the phone, before adding that he would reward them if they returned the phone directly to him or handed it over to a police station.

“For the person who pick up my purple colour iPhone with a light pink phone case, please return my phone within one week, you can either call the phone number which shows on the screen (I locked the phone by lost mode, it’s impossible to use it) or give it to a police station, I’ll reward you after you return it.”

However the note then takes a pretty dark turn if the thief chooses not to take the honest route— cursing them with a special curse charm which was also pasted on the paper.

The owner adds that if the thief returns the iPhone, the curse will be destroyed.

“Otherwise you will be cursed your whole life by the charm, I’ll destroy the charm curse after you return,” said the note.

Puzzled, Delaoma asked netizens in the group if such a charm would be effective in retrieving the missing phone.

The post which has since been shared more than 100 times garnered much laughter from netizens who found the curse amusing.

“Every curse charm has an antidote. Didn’t he watch Hong Kong vampire movies?” joked Douglas Chow.

