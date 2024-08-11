THE Terengganu Family Development Foundation (YPKT) is close to launching a state-sponsored dating app, “Jodoh Darul Iman,“ which aims to support single citizens in their search for a life partner.

According to YPKT, the app’s development is “97% to 98%” complete, signalling a soon-to-come launch.

“Developed in collaboration with Top IT Industries Sdn Bhd, Jodoh Darul Iman is designed for Terengganu residents seeking serious relationships that could lead to marriage,” it said on its Facebook page.

“The app will be free and accessible to all single citizens of Terengganu aged 21 and above, including single parents looking to find companionship.

“While an official launch date has yet to be set, YPKT remains optimistic that this platform will streamline the search for compatible matches, allowing users to specify personal criteria in their pursuit of love,” the post read.