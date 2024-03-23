SJK(C) Chi Sin in Negeri Sembilan maybe a Chinese school. But its Standard One students this years are all Malays.

In total, 20 Malay students began their Standard One classes. In fact, in an overall count, 62 of its 66 students are all Malays.

According to Sin Chew Daily, SJK(C) Chi Sin embraces cultural integration and celebrates various festivals together with parents.

Additionally, teachers use special methods to teach Mandarin to the Malay students.

More than 10 years ago, the school intially only had around 20 students. But recently, Malay parents have begun sending their kids to the Chinese primary school.

This eventually led to an increase of Malay parents to send their children to learn Chinese to the school as well.

