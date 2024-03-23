Your Title
  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle
  2.  Going Viral

SJK(C) in Negeri Sembilan has only Malay students in its year one class

Rittika Choudhury
Pix credit//SinChewDailyPix credit//SinChewDaily

SJK(C) Chi Sin in Negeri Sembilan maybe a Chinese school. But its Standard One students this years are all Malays.

In total, 20 Malay students began their Standard One classes. In fact, in an overall count, 62 of its 66 students are all Malays.

According to Sin Chew Daily, SJK(C) Chi Sin embraces cultural integration and celebrates various festivals together with parents.

Additionally, teachers use special methods to teach Mandarin to the Malay students.

More than 10 years ago, the school intially only had around 20 students. But recently, Malay parents have begun sending their kids to the Chinese primary school.

This eventually led to an increase of Malay parents to send their children to learn Chinese to the school as well.

Read More:

Court decision on vernacular schools a relief: Educationists

Clickable Image
Clickable Image
Clickable Image