Sleeping with teddy bears and dolls ‘haram’, says Ustaz

TOYS and dolls such as teddy bears are loved by everyone as they can be hugged and give comfort to children (and let’s be honest, many adults).

However, Ustaz Azhar Idrus, advised parents and child caretakers to not allow children to sleep with such toys and dolls as it was deemed that such practices to be ‘haram’.

According to Kosmo, he expressed his views stating that sleeping with toy figures is not permissible and it is now a common practice among young girls.

He emphasised that these toys are meant for playing and not for sleeping and questioned the trend of teenage girls around the age of 18-20 adopting this habit, due to celebrities’ influences.

He also said homes with these toys may not be visited by angels, adding that the use of such figures in cars, like monkey or spider figures, is also prohibited, except when placed on the seat for young children to play with as it can disrupt one’s driving.