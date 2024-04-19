A horrifying daylight robbery along one of the main routes at the royal city has shaken up the Klang community and netizens alike.

A motorcycle rider, caught on dashcam concealing his license plate with a plastic bag, snatched a woman’s bag whilst onboard her motorcycle causing her to lose control and crash.

Dashcam footage of the incident along Pesiaran Raja Muda Musa opposite the Sekolah (P) Raja Zarina secondary school captured a robbery that left the victim with serious hand and foot injuries.

Moreover, the stolen bag reportedly contained valuables like an iPhone 14, cash, a wallet with identification, and bank cards.

Following the release of the footage, social media platforms have been flooded with an outpouring of sympathy for the victim, with many netizens expressing well wishes for a speedy recovery.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance, especially while commuting on the road.

Staying alert and taking precautions can help prevent similar tragedies.

By working together and prioritising safety, we can create a more secure environment for everyone.

