‘Snow’ falling in Petaling Jaya brings smiles to faces of M’sians

CHRISTMAS is a month away, but could a Christmas miracle be here already‐ with Malaysia’s very first snowfall?

Just recently, internet user Fa Abdul used her TikTok page to show off how on November 11 it supposedly snowed in Seksyen 14, Petaling Jaya. However, fret not as it wasn’t actually snow.

“We were having coffee when all of a sudden we noticed’ snow’ outside the window,“ the writer wrote. We were amazed when we hurried outside to have a better look.

Little white puffs appeared to be falling from the sky in the video, but closer inspection revealed that they were coming from a rooftop.

The white puffs turned out to be blobs of foam, most likely from someone washing the rooftop. The effect the foam created was completely whimsical, even though it wasn’t real snow, it made them smile ear to ear.

Speaking to the World of Buzz, she noted, “We stared up at the night sky for a good five minutes until we realized they were just foamy bubbles and ran outside to the road. The foams were falling off the roof of a building like snow, so someone must have been cleaning it really hard.”

“Even though it was only for a short while, the cleaner may never realize what a wonderful moment they gave us, so we ended up grinning. Running after the snow tonight, we really felt like kids!” She cheerfully mentioned.

Oh, that’s very sweet. It’s encouraging to see adults given the freedom to embrace their inner children.

I adore snow, and it would be amazing we could experience a taste of it in our beautiful country. How would you feel?