A multiracial group of men took their time to help remove a fallen tree on a busy road recently had netizens beaming with pride. It

A video posted on Penang Kini showed the men from different racial backgrounds approaching the fallen tree on a road located in Bukit Mertajam, Penang and briefly discussed how and where to remove it.

“The spirit of unity. This is what we want, to always remain united and peaceful,” the Facebook post read.

ALSO READ: Driver traces down Chinese uncle who helped her during car breakdown thanks to netizens

Despite struggling to move the tree to a more suitable spot, the men managed to get the job at the end of the video, finally hauling the tall tree safely to the side of the road.

Netizens were moved by the heartwarming sight and exuded pride at the display of togetherness, banding to help not only themselves but others to rid of a problem that could have been detrimental to one’s safety.