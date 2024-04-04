AS the festive season of Hari Raya approaches, students studying far from home, particularly those in Sabah and Sarawak, face a hurdle: skyrocketing airfare prices.

Stepping in to ease this burden, the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM) has relaunched an initiative to help students travel to their hometowns in Sabah.

The programme provides a welcome relief for students struggling with the high cost of commercial flights.

The initiative recently gained traction on social media, with a TikTok video by @grlcloud showcasing UPNM’s support for its students.

The video captured the departure of at least 11 students heading to Sabah on a special flight organised by UPNM.

These students flew on an Airbus A400M aircraft belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

While typically used for RMAF operations, the aircraft was repurposed in this instance to reunite students with their families for the holidays.

