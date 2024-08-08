NOT every marriage ends happily ever after. Many marriages split due to financial and fidelity reasons.

But what if the marriage ends because the wife charges her husband money in order for him to have sex with her?

A husband in Taiwan filed for divorce because his wife would demand him for money each time he wanted sex.

According to the South China Morning Post, the couple, Hao and Xuan married in 2014, but by 2017, Hao claimed that by 2017, Xuan had rationed sex to once a month.

Then by 2019, she would reject his advances entirely, with no reason why.

According to Hao, the wife would tell their relatives that he was “too fat” and “incompetent”.

Frustrated, he filed for divorce back in 2021 but Xuan promised to work on their marriage. Hence, he withdrew the suit and even registered their property in her name.

But things didn’t get any better for their marriage.

Hao claimed that Xuan would abuse him emotionally and would even charge him a fee of NT$500 (RM68) each time he wanted to have sex as well as to talk to her.

Exhausted, when Hao filed for divorce this year, he said that they had not spoken to each other for two years. All communications were done via a messaging app.

The couple even attempted marriage counselling, but to no avail.

Hao’s request for divorce was granted by the judge as their relationship was “cold and difficult to fix”.

Xuan did not want the divorce and attempted appealing to a higher court, but her plea was rejected.

SCMP reported that similar cases have been reported in Taiwan.

