Teacher in Johor uses his RM2k bonus to renovate classroom

In the comment section, Kamal went on to explain that the theme of the refurbished classroom was a simple look and to ensure it was comfortable place for his students.

“Where did the RM2K bonus go? I am here to tell you,” he said in his X post which was accompanied by before-and-after photos.

One such teacher who has been making waves on social media recently is Kamal Darwin, a Malaysian man who spent his bonus renovating his school classroom in Johor.

Teaching is more than just imparting knowledge, it is inspiring change. In fact, many teachers often go above and beyond for their students.

According to him, the whole process took him a week and and he didn’t work on the whole thing by himself. Thankfully, he was assisted by the students parents, cleaning staff, senior teachers who also contributed their inputs to improve the classroom, and as well as the school administration and PIBG.

The dedicated teacher also expressed that his duty doesn’t just stop at coming to school and teaching his students. But as well as to provide his students a place to study that is comfortable, cheerful and clean.

“God willing, if I am given a task, I will do it to the best of my ability in the future,” said Kamal before explaining that he has been teaching in the school for the past three months.

The post which have since garnered 1.2 million views have been flooded with comments from commentors who praised Kamal for his efforts.

“Congratulations teacher on your noble and good effort. The students are sure to have a fun time when the school session begins. The classroom is clean, the environment is cheerful so the students are sure to feel enthusiastic to learn,” commented X user @rosli_ramlah.

“Wow that’s great, I hope the blessings doesn’t just stop at RM2k but continues as along as it benefits the students. Well done!” wished X user @Fizozamry.

