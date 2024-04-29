A teacher’s heartwarming initiative to build makeshift bowling alleys for his students has struck gold!

After his story went viral, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh reached out to Wan Roslan Wan Ishak, offering government sponsorship to expand his project.

Wan Roslan, known for his dedication, constructed these practice lanes using plywood and plastic pipes so his students at SK Nami, Kedah, could hone their bowling skills during breaks.

Touched by his efforts, Minister Yeoh pledged RM20,000 to help him purchase more materials and build additional bowling alleys.

Moreover, this funding will be a major boost, considering Wan Roslan previously mentioned that each lane costs around RM1,000 to build.

While he has received donations, he sometimes even uses his own money to keep the project going.

Wan Roslan’s efforts have resonated with the public, garnering unexpected national attention.

When a video showcasing the students enjoying their makeshift bowling alley went viral, it even caught the eye of the Segambut member of parliament herself.

Yeoh further shared an Instagram story last week highlighting her conversation with Wan Roslan about his initiative.

Little did Wan Roslan know, his simple act of sharing a video for fun would not only bring joy to his students but also inspire support from the highest levels!