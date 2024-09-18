A teacher’s curiosity wondering how a former student was fulfilled in a heartwarming way thanks to the power of social media.

Primary school teacher Zainun Zahari shared her attempt to look for her former student she taught several years back at another school in Kelantan.

“When it comes to this student, I do not know why there is something that makes me want to look for her,” she said in her Facebook post.

The student, Putri Alyaa, who was 10 years old at the time, gifted her a container filled with curry puffs, along with a farewell note to Zainun.

“She gave me this container with tears flowing from her eyes. She was quite attached to me back then. I did not tell her that I was moving but she got to know about it eventually,” Zainun said.

Touched by the young girl’s simple gift, Zainun had kept her note after all these years, still stuck on the container.

“Even though it was only a container of curry puffs gifted to me, maybe her sincerity and genuineness has bound my heart to her,” she mentioned.

Little did Putri know that she was going to meet favourite teacher again as Zainun’s mission was a success after she got hold of Putri’s contact information from her ex-student’s friend who reached out to her.

With the information at hand, Zainun finally called Putri via video and fortunately for her, it went well. Zainun learnt that Putri will be sitting for her STPM exams, according to another update on Facebook.

They have not met in person yet due to certain issues on Zainun’s end. But she expressed her gratitude to netizens who helped her in the search for her former student.