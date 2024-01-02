AT this point in time, most of us rely on GPS for survival.

The Pattaya News posted on Facebook about a car that became stranded on a suspended bridge in Phrae, Thailand, when a woman followed her GPS’s instructions to drive on it.

They stated, “In a story going viral nationally, a Thai woman ended up stranded above the Yom River in Phrae after she claimed the GPS told her to cross this tiny pedestrian bridge with her car and she said she believed the device.

She declared it was solely the responsibility of the GPS provider.

According to the Pattaya News, Mr. Makun Inchan, a 38-year-old resident of the region, was crossing the suspension bridge when he noticed a Honda City trapped on it after the front left tire had dropped through a 15-metre breach in the bridge.

When he heard the driver’s calls for aid, he quickly summoned emergency services. Fortunately, two tractors were eventually able to haul the automobile back to safety.

Given that the bridge is known to be unsuitable for huge trucks, it’s a wonder that things didn’t worsen.