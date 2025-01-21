A stray dog named Moo Daeng, lovingly nicknamed “Hachi of Korat,” has captured the hearts of Thai netizens for its unwavering loyalty, reminiscent of Japan’s legendary Hachikō.

Moo Daeng, meaning “red pork” in Thai, has been a fixture outside a 7-Eleven shop in Korat’s Mueang district, waiting patiently for its owner who sadly passed away in November last year.

The dog’s story went viral after a Facebook page, “Korat the city you can build,” shared photos and details from another page, “Mari-Mo Photography,” according to Thai news portal The Nation.

Mari-Mo Photography’s January 13 photos showed Moo Daeng lying on a red blanket with a yellow sign nearby, placed by the 7-Eleven owner. The sign read, “Thank you all customers for your kindness, but Moo Daeng cannot eat liver and milk. Please help it live long.”

The post on the Korat page, shared on Tuesday, resonated deeply with social media users.

Many commenters likened Moo Daeng’s devotion to that of Hachikō, who famously waited nine years for his deceased owner at Tokyo’s Shibuya Station.

According to the post, Moo Daeng’s owner, a homeless man with a mental disorder, used to feed and care for the dog. The two lived a simple life, relying on the kindness of others for food and shelter. At night, they often rested outside the 7-Eleven in front of Grandma Mo Market.

Sadly, the man fell seriously ill and passed away in November 2023, but Moo Daeng has remained at the spot, waiting for his return. Staff and the shop owner have since stepped in, providing the dog with food and blankets to keep it warm during cold nights.

Social media users have suggested that Moo Daeng be adopted, expressing concern about its health and diet.

One commenter noted, “Donated food might not be good for its health. Someone should take it in and care for it properly.”

Hachikō, the Japanese Akita that inspired Moo Daeng’s nickname, became a global symbol of loyalty after his story gained worldwide attention.

Born in 1923, Hachikō faithfully waited for his owner, Professor Hidesaburō Ueno, at Shibuya Station every day—even after the professor passed away in 1925. Hachikō continued this routine for nine years until his own death in 1935.

A statue erected in his honor still stands at Shibuya Station, serving as a poignant reminder of his devotion.