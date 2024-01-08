THE Paris Olympics’ 10m air pistol shooting competition has become a hotbed of social media buzz, thanks to two remarkable Olympians who have captured the public’s imagination not just with their marksmanship, but with their distinctive appearance.

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, has stunned audiences by securing a silver medal in the mixed team 10-metre air pistol event while competing with virtually no specialised equipment.

In a sport where athletes typically use specialised glasses and noise-cancelling earmuffs, the 51-year-old stood out by wearing only a pair of ordinary black-framed glasses and his white national team jersey.

Most notably, he competed with his left hand casually tucked in his pocket, with many fans and Olympics-watchers dubbed him as an “assassin” on social media for his laid-back, yet highly effective approach.

His unconventional style has sparked widespread interest, with many fans drawing comparisons to the fictional hitman John Wick, known for his cool demeanour.

Dikec, alongside his partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, achieved an impressive score of 582 to claim their silver medal.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kim Yeji, 31, has also become a viral sensation, for almost the same thing.

In this case, Kim, who also clinched silver in the women’s 10m air pistol event with 241.3 points, has been praised for her “futuristic” look on the range.

Sporting a white cap and black jacket, her shooting stance—leaning back with one hand on her hip and the other holding the pistol—caused a stir online, as many drew comparisons to Trinity, an iconic character from “The Matrix” franchise.

The contrast between Dikec’s minimalist, “assassin-like” appearance and Kim’s sci-fi-inspired look has created a fascinating narrative at these Olympic Games.

Many fans have noted the coincidental connection between the two shooters’ pop culture comparisons, as both John Wick and The Matrix star Keanu Reeves.