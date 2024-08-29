THE pride Malaysians take in their culinary heritage has flared up once more after a netizen sparked a heated debate by claiming that nasi lemak originated in Singapore.

The controversy erupted following a tweet from a Malaysian news outlet asking netizens for their “most controversial food opinions.”

ALSO READ: “Singapore grows durian under the sea,” - M’sians roast online poster claiming durian as Singapore’s national fruit

While many comments in the thread revolved around familiar food stereotypes, one netizen escalated the situation with a provocative statement about nasi lemak’s origins.

This claim quickly ignited a fierce backlash from Malaysians.

The outrage was swift, with many expressing their displeasure online.

One user called darvinator commented, “Tweet reported.”

Payeed wrote: “There’s not even a coconut tree there, and suddenly they’re claiming nasi lemak as their own.”

“In celebration of Merdeka Day, let’s come together under one tweet, everyone!” saoirseismelo commented humorously.

Some users jokingly urged the user to delete the tweet before the situation worsened.

Just last week, Malaysians were having a field day roasting a poster shared by ASEAN Skyline claiming durian as Singapore’s national fruit.