WHILE Malaysian food does not need to be eaten in the country itself since it can be found all over the world nowadays, however, tasting a certain nation’s cuisine in its home country provides a different perspective.

Well-known food based content creator Tommy Winkler recently sampled some Malaysian food, as suggested by a commenter.

However, the American did so not in Malaysia - but in Singapore.

“Let’s see if it can beat Singapore. Let’s eat!” Winkler said at the start of his YouTube video.

He went to a food centre serving the aforementioned cuisine and began his quest in trying all types of food, from breakfast right up to dinner.

Winkler’s choice of foods were not typically the most Malaysian, starting off with a durian sorbet for breakfast, which looking at his expression, was not to his taste.

For a snack, he indulged in 12 sticks of satay and a refreshing sugar cane drink.

Winkler’s lunch later on consisted of “ikan bakar” and a roti canai.

He ended the food tour with a plate of biryani rice and a rendang dish, not specifying the type of meat.

Winkler enjoyed the other three meals and gave an overall rating of 8.7 out of 10 for the food.

While the YouTuber sampled what he could in the food centre, not many Malaysians were satisfied, asserting how Malaysian food should be eaten in the country, justifying that it would taste better and would cost less compared to having it in Singapore.

Commenters also remarked the close distance between Singapore and Malaysia hence making it easy for Winkler to cross over and eat the food in its homeland and brought up how he missed out on eating the nation’s iconic staples such as ‘nasi lemak’.

“Trying Malaysian food in Singapore when Malaysia literally next door,” a netizen remarked.

“Going to Singapore for Malaysian food is like going to the UK for French food,” another user commented.

Others pointed out how the “roti canai” seemed different, also noting how Malaysia’s “roti canai” and Singapore’s “prata” differ in texture and taste while some chimed in on the other dishes he ate that did not have Malaysian origins such as “rendang” and “biryani”.

“That “roti canai” is not even “roti canai”. It looks like cheese “naan”,” another user lamented.