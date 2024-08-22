THESE days, many have voiced concerns regarding the lack of politeness and good manners among today’s youth.

Veteran actor Zulkifli Ismail recently suggested for schools to bring back lessons in “Public Affairs” (Tatarakyat).

He believes these lessons will bring create a more polite and well-mannered Malaysian society.

“I suggest that the Tatarakyat subject be brought back in all schools nationwide including national schools, religious schoolsm private schools and others,” he said in his Facebook post.

ALSO READ: Call to enhance civic studies in school syllabus

Images attached to Zulkifli’s post showed a book on the “Public Affairs” subject from his secondary school days.

The book, as shown in the post, emphasised the importance of good and polite behaviour not only in school but also at home and in public.

Netizens wholeheartedly agreed with Zulkifli expressing how politeness in Malaysian society now seems to be gradually dwindling.

Malaysiakini reported that the subject was previously taught in schools during the 1970s or 1980s.

The subject was reportedly re-introduced under Civics which focused on knowledge regarding the nation, brief history lessons, etiquette, culture, race and emphasis on the Rukun Negara.

ALSO READ: M’sian employer reprimands candidate for her texting etiquette, gets backlash instead