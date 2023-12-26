SHUKRI Vlogs, a TikTok user, posted a video of a pickup truck heading somewhere in Malaysia, with roughly a dozen people seated and standing in the back.

“Normally seen in Indian films, this is a reality in Malaysia,“ he mentioned. “A dozen of them in the rear of the Hilux (a Malaysian word for all pickup trucks).”

A group of approximately a dozen individuals, thought to be foreigners, could be seen sitting (and standing, because there wasn’t enough room for everyone) in the back of a pickup vehicle in the footage.

While many commented on the post, pointing out that pickup truck drivers often give such rides to foreigners.

However, many chastised the authorities for not taking action because it can endanger not only the foreigners but also other road users.

“Where are the cops and JPJ?” one internet user asked in the comments section of the video.

A couple of people additionally responded, “I saw other videos before this, some locals give foreigners rides to go for Friday prayers, it’s far for them to walk.”

“I wouldn’t even dare to sit in the back alone, not because I’m afraid, but because I respect the law,“ said another.