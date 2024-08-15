SO by now, we are pretty much up to speed with the break dancing fiasco at occurred at the recent Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

But an immediate question comes to mind— where are our very own breakdancers?

One local breakdancer, Mohd Firdaus Nawir took to X on Aug 12 to explain why the other dancers were unable to represent the country.

“Who said we don’t have representatives? [We do], but if we go for any of the qualifiers, we’ll have to use our own money.

“It’s not easy to qualify for the Olympics, boss. But we’ve also given up trying by going to the qualifiers in different countries because we don’t have money,“ he said in his tweet.

Along with his tweet, he also shared a screenshot of his profile on the World DanceSport Federation’s website and a second screenshot of the competitions that he has been included in.

His tweet has since garnered 1.3 million views with many Malaysian netizens expressing their thoughts on why the government isn’t providing breakdancers with funds to compete.

“Unfortunately, it’s okay, Firdaus. There’s no luck at the Olympics, but maybe there’s a chance elsewhere. I hope after this, more people will become aware and push the Government or any agency to support our sports scene. Look at the attachment, it makes me proud as a Malaysian. Thank you for your effort,” commented @iam_ein.

“How disapponting that during the Paris Games, Malaysia did not send a representative. For the 2028 Games, this sport is not listed anymore,” commented another.

X users also cheered Firdaus on, with some suggesting crowdfunding ideas in order to raise money to travel for competitions.

“Did you qualify? I’m honestly asking because it feels like Malaysia has a lot of talented athletes,” asked an X user in the comments.



“It’s true, Malaysia has plenty of talent in breaking. We even got two gold medals in breaking at the SEA Games. But that’s the thing, “money talks”,” replied Firdaus.

