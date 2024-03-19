Woman awarded RM180,000 after dismissal during menstrual leave

A local employer who dismissed a woman due to allegations of fabricating her period problems, was ordered to pay RM180,000 by the Industrial Court.

According to a Xiaohongshu (XHS) post published by attorney Wei Lie, the woman needed to obtain medical certificate (MC) for many days due to suffering terrible discomfort owing to menstrual cramps.

Nevertheless, her employer eventually dismissed her, claiming that she had lied about her health to avoid working.

Notably upset over her unfair termination, the woman eventually filed a case against her employer at the Industrial Court, here.

Under its findings, the Industrial Court concluded that her MC was legitimate and true.

Additionally, the court also ordered her employer pay RM180,000 in compensation.

Lie also cited an article which states when a person applies for MC and is genuinely unwell, their employers cannot terminate them.

The only occasion they may do so, he continued, is if it is discovered that employees have misused their sick days—forging MCs, for example, or using sick time to take vacations.

If found guilty, a person may receive a term of up to seven years in prison, a fine, or both under Section 471 of the Criminal Code.

