THESE days, more and more reports have been popping up on social media on violations of food hygiene in restaurants and shops.

Now, a video showing a small roach crawling in a display case containing sushi has been making waves on TikTok.

Hazieqira took to her TikTok to share a brief seven second video of what appears to be a tiny roach crawling amongst the sides of the food display case at a popular sushi outlet in Petaling Jaya.

“Find the hidden item guys,” captioned Hazieqira, coyly referring to the roach.

The video which was posted today has very quickly amassed 815,000 views and more than 1,700 comments from horrified netizens.

“My husband and I work in pest control. Our eyes are always spotting tiny cockroaches in food outlets. When we tell them to do pest control, they say they do it every two months. Of course, the roaches are going to keep breeding like that,” shared TikTok user farrafendy.

“That’s why during closing time, staff need to do it properly. Clean the kitchen and all dirty areas thoroughly. Otherwise, it’ll definitely attract these creatures,” advised mayyyonenine2six.

A few netizens attempted to turn the situation into an amusing joke, stating the presence of the roach was ‘added flavour’.

“No wonder its so tasty. There is added flavour,” joked nora shikin.

Meanwhile a few others in the food and beverage industry shared that roaches were tough to exterminate despite much efforts.

“Cockroaches are such a problem, sis. My mom runs a food stall, cleans it every day with hot water and everything, keeps it spotless, but these stubborn creatures keep multiplying uncontrollably. Makes me feel like fighting them,” lamented faraaa_beaa.

