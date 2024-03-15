One thing that all Malaysians look forward during the fasting month is the many Ramadan bazaars.

However this year, horror stories of bazaar purchases have been flooding social media. Most recently, it was the rock-hard pulut panggang and a customer who was charged RM3 for plain gravy.

Yesterday, Tiktok user @nrhidayah.lbs, shared a video showing a spring roll she had purchased from a Ramadan bazaar.

The spring roll appeared edible from the outside but inside, the filling was black and completely burnt.

The 10-second video has already garnered almost 700k views.

Many TikTok users also took to the comment section to express their shock about the burnt feeling while others cracked jokes about the spring roll.

TikTok user Alina (@zxy_7109), wondered if the burnt filling was actually black bean noodles, while Zanmk (@Zanmk) joked that it might be dark chocolate.

Others took the issue more seriously.

Mama Ainul (@ainoolicious) asked if the seller wasn’t afraid of azab (punishment in Islam), and nsq (@nsq5626) said it wasn’t a good thing to do, especially during Ramadan, and questioned if the seller too wasn’t afraid of punishment from God.

