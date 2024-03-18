A woman in Kelantan made a repulsive discovery during her sahur meal on Sunday (March 17) after she bite into a cockroach in her martabak.

In a report by Sinar Harian the 30-year-old woman had purchased five pieces of martabak on Saturday (March 16) from a stall in Guchil, priced at RM5 per piece.

Upon discovering the insect in her food, she was so disgusted that she threw up her food.

“While I was chewing on the martabak, I bit into something crunchy and thought that it was strange. I was even more shocked to find out that it was a cockroach.

ALSO READ: Local diner served beef soup with a side of fly eggs

“I immediately vomited and lost my appetite. It was disgusting,” she said.

Unfortunately, she did not take any pictures or videos of the contaminated food as she threw up due to shock.

Following the incident, the woman said that she has no plans to lodge a complaint or inform the stall owner.

During Ramadan, the martabak stall was not only her family’s favourite place but a hit in her area as well, as quoted.

ALSO READ: M’sian horrified after discovering live maggots in egg yolk in his nasi lemak