Local diner served beef soup with a side of fly eggs

A Malaysian woman was horrified to discover that the beef soup she had recently purchased from a Ramadan bazaar contained fly eggs.

She took to her Facebook account to express her dissatisfaction about the meal. She explained that for RM10, the seller insisted on selling two containers and gave her an empty bowl of soup without beef.

“The seller told me that his beef soup was very tasty and insisted I take two containers even though it was only for me,“ she continued.

“Is this what they call delicious?

“Do they refer to this as delicious? I am furious and disappointed because of the horrible smell,“ complained the customer.

“To anyone who reads my post, please pass my regards to the seller. We’ll meet in the hereafter,“ she said.

Her social media post about her experience went viral and elicited a range of responses from users.

A few hours later, the seller apologised to the customer via their official Facebook account.

Furthermore, they confirmed that there was a miscommunication and that the pricing of all of their beef soup is RM10 and that they gave away a packet of soup for free as they were afraid the customer would not have enough soup.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the fly eggs, we may have missed them because it was an open space.

“We will ensure that the cleanliness of our food is as clean as possible and will maintain the quality of our food,“ they asserted.

