A local woman has ignited a social media debate on the usage of air conditioners and responsible energy consumption.

Rose Tiara, a local beauty brand founder, revealed her average monthly electricity bill – which comes to a whopping RM2,000.

However, there’s more to the story than just a love for cool air.

While the initial post showcased a total bill exceeding RM5,000, Rose clarified that this wasn’t for one month’s usage.

In fact, the hefty sum reflects accumulated arrears.

Her household’s typical monthly bill sits around RM2,000 – still a significant amount attributed to her preference for a constantly cool environment.

The revelation prompted discussions about energy-saving practices, with netizens suggesting raising the thermostat.

Rose, however, remains firm in her desire to maintain a chilly 16°C temperature at home.

The high electricity bill also sheds light on Rose’s extensive appliance use.

According to her comments, her residence boasts eight air conditioners (ranging from 1 to 3 horsepower each)!

This, coupled with other appliances like a refrigerator, washing machine, and television, contributes to the substantial energy consumption.

Looking towards a more sustainable future, Rose further mentioned considering solar panel installation to reduce her reliance on the national grid.

This incident highlights the challenges of balancing comfort with responsible energy use, especially during Malaysia’s hot seasons.

Whether Rose adjusts her preferred temperature or embraces solar power, the debate serves as a timely reminder of the importance of mindful energy consumption and managing outstanding bills to avoid future complications.

One user wrote, “What’s the point of showing this? Hope it’s not showing off.”

Meanwhile, another user asserted, “Wow, so expensive? I have 9 air conditioners and 9 refrigerators and its only RM 600.”

